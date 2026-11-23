In the United States, Honda and Toyota are recalling vehicles over the risk of Takata airbag inflator ruptures. In total, the campaigns cover about 1.12 million vehicles in the United States, while Toyota's global recall volume is approximately 790,000 vehicles. Motor1 reports.

Which vehicles are being recalled

Honda is recalling 810,592 vehicles: 2012–2013 model-year Honda Civic and CR-V vehicles, 2013 Honda Accord vehicles, as well as 2013 Acura ILX and RDX vehicles. The campaign concerns vehicles that were originally sold or subsequently registered in U.S. states and territories with high temperatures and humidity, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Toyota is recalling 314,029 vehicles in the United States. The list includes 2003–2008 Corolla vehicles, 2005–2006 Tundra vehicles, 2005–2007 Sequoia vehicles, and 2016–2017 4Runner vehicles. The campaign also covers about 9,000 2017 Lexus GX460 vehicles, one 2011 Lexus IS250, and approximately 1,100 2002–2010 Lexus SC430 vehicles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Free replacement

The manufacturers plan to replace the inflators free of charge. Toyota and Lexus said dealers will replace the front passenger airbag inflator. Honda plans to begin sending interim notifications to owners from December 18, but has not yet named the date when parts will be available. Toyota and Lexus expect to send recall letters on January 11, 2027.

According to Honda and Toyota, no inflator ruptures, crashes, or injuries have been recorded within these campaigns. The decision was made after long-term monitoring identified signs of propellant degradation in certain batches of inflators and climate zones. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration considers these recalls preventive.

At the same time, defective Takata components as part of the broader issue have been linked to at least 28 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the United States since 2009. According to the U.S. regulator's estimate, 67 million Takata airbags have been recalled in the country overall. Owners can check their vehicle's status by VIN through the recall lookup tool, and dealers will schedule service after parts arrive.

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