Japanese company Honda Motor plans to build a new $3 billion automobile plant in central Ohio, United States. The facility will produce hybrid vehicles and is expected to create 2,000 jobs.

Capacity and launch timeline

According to Channel NewsAsia, the plant will be able to produce up to 240,000 vehicles per year. Honda plans to begin production at the new facility in 2029.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company said that the new plant in central Ohio will be intended for the production of hybrid vehicles. The project will cost $3 billion.

Other investment plans

Honda also announced plans to make new investments in Canada and in the U.S. states of Ohio, Georgia, and Alabama. The statement did not provide details on the amount of these investments or specific projects.

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