Japanese automaker Honda has raised its operating profit forecast for the financial year ending in March 2027 to ¥780 billion, or about $4.9 billion. The company’s previous forecast was ¥650 billion, but the new estimate remains below analysts’ expectations of ¥839 billion.

As The Japan Times reports, record motorcycle sales and strong demand in North America helped revise the forecast. At the same time, Honda’s operating profit for the three months through September 30 amounted to ¥118 billion, below analysts’ forecast of ¥265 billion.

Write-downs due to electric vehicles

Honda Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara said that excluding losses related to electric vehicles, the company’s annual operating profit is expected to reach ¥1.3 trillion. The change in its electric vehicle strategy resulted in asset write-downs of ¥2.5 trillion. According to Julie Boote, an analyst at Pelham Smithers Associates, Honda has not yet recognized all related costs, so they may weigh on results during the remainder of the financial year.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The company said motorcycle sales reached a record level in the first half of the year, particularly due to growing volumes in India and Brazil. The automotive division, meanwhile, is losing ground in China: in August, Honda’s sales there fell by 53% amid competition from local electric vehicle manufacturers, including BYD.

Betting on hybrids

The United States remains Honda’s largest source of revenue, where demand for compact fuel-efficient vehicles and hybrids is growing. The company plans to build a $3 billion plant in Ohio to produce a new generation of hybrid vehicles. Production is expected to begin in 2029, with planned annual output of 240,000 vehicles.

By March 2030, Honda intends to introduce 15 new hybrid models globally, primarily for North America. At the same time, the company lowered its annual vehicle sales forecast to 3.16 million units, 230,000 below its previous target.

Read us on