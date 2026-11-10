Honda demonstrated the EV Outlier electric motorcycle concept at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, equipped with motors inside both wheels. This configuration provides all-wheel drive and allowed the designers to abandon the traditional motorcycle layout, Electrek reports.

Two hub motors and a low seating position

The battery is located in a large central housing, while the rider sits very low behind it. Honda describes the design philosophy in three words: Gliding, Ecstasy and Low. The first refers to the smoothness and near-silence of electric propulsion, while the second refers to instant acceleration and the high torque of two independently controlled motors.

The word Low refers to the deliberately lowered position of the seat and the rider’s eye level. The concept also features a bucket-style backrest: it is intended to support the rider during sharp acceleration and allow them to shift their body position in turns.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cameras instead of mirrors

Instead of conventional rear-view mirrors, the EV Outlier has cameras. A wide digital display can show the motorcycle’s lean angle, riding modes, front motor torque settings, and real-time data on the operation of both wheels.

Honda first presented the EV Outlier at the Japan Mobility Show a year earlier. The company views this concept as a vision of electric motorcycles after 2030, rather than a conventional motorcycle in which the internal combustion engine was simply replaced with a battery and an electric motor.

Read us on