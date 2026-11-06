Honda has named its new electric SUV Alpha and announced that its world premiere will take place in India on December 2, 2026. India will become the model’s first launch market and also the global production base for the vehicle, Motor1 reports.

Production in India

Honda Cars India has confirmed the model’s name, presentation date and production plan. Honda Cars India President and CEO Toshiyuki Yanagisawa said that Alpha is intended to become an important milestone in the development of the brand’s electric mobility in the country and reflects the company’s intention to offer Indian buyers modern electric vehicles.

According to him, the decision to designate India as the model’s global production hub is part of Honda’s broader electrification strategy and demonstrates the importance of the Indian market to the company.

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New badge and connection to the concept

Honda Alpha will become the brand’s first production model to be sold in India with an updated H-shaped emblem. The company associates the new badge with the next generation of electric vehicles. The name Alpha comes from the first letter of the Greek alphabet and, according to Honda’s concept, symbolizes a new beginning.

The new SUV is closely related to the Honda 0 Alpha concept presented at the Japan Mobility Show. In the published teaser, the vehicle is covered with fabric, but a tall rear silhouette similar to that of the concept is visible. Honda has not yet announced technical specifications, battery and range data, the price, or sales timing in other markets.

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