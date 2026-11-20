Honda will recall 810,592 Honda and Acura vehicles in the United States due to the risk of ruptures of Takata airbag inflators. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall on Friday.

Which vehicles are being recalled

The recall concerns Honda and Acura vehicles in the United States. The regulator said that Takata airbag inflators in these vehicles may rupture.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US regulator's announcement

According to Channel NewsAsia, which cites Reuters, the US regulator released information about the recall on November 20. The announcement states the exact number of vehicles: 810,592.

The source does not provide a list of vehicle models covered by this recall. The announcement also does not specify how the campaign will be conducted or what further steps vehicle owners should take.

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