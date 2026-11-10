Honda will recall 635,808 vehicles in the United States due to an issue with electric power steering software. Channel NewsAsia reported this, citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Models affected by the recall

The campaign covers certain Acura TLX vehicles from model years 2021–2025, Acura MDX vehicles from model years 2022–2024, and Honda Pilot vehicles from model years 2023–2025.

According to the US regulator, due to issues with the electric power steering software, the system may enter safe mode. In that case, steering assistance is disabled.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How the issue will be resolved

Disabling the electric power steering may make the vehicle more difficult to control and increase the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

To resolve the issue, dealers will reprogram the electric power steering control unit free of charge. The recall applies to vehicles on the US market.

Read us on