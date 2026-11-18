In Shenzhen, China, vehicles made by Hongqi and BYD have been enlisted for the official transportation of participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. In total, the manufacturers provided nearly 1,400 sedans, SUVs and minivans. US President Donald Trump is due to arrive in the city on Wednesday, while his armored presidential limousine Cadillac One, known as The Beast, will visit China for the second time in six months.

Vehicles for delegations

As reported by the South China Morning Post, luxury car manufacturer Hongqi handed over nearly 700 new sedans, SUVs and minivans to the summit organizers to serve VIP participants in meetings at various levels.

Many Hongqi vehicles are new-energy vehicles and are equipped with technologies including autonomous driving functions. The brand's parent company, China First Automobile Works, said that the summit marks the transition of Hongqi's state fleet into the era of new-energy transport.

Shenzhen-based BYD has also deployed nearly 700 vehicles to transport delegates and media representatives. These include more than 600 D9 minivans from its premium sub-brand Denza. Hundreds of electric or hybrid vehicles are being used in the city for the official transport of delegations.

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US limousine and presidential aircraft

According to the publication, Cadillac One, which visited Beijing in May, is widely reported to be fitted with a V8 engine. Some reports estimate its fuel consumption at about 64 litres per 100 kilometres and its carbon emissions at around 170 kilograms per 100 kilometres.

A temporary US presidential aircraft, a refitted Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar to the Trump administration, is also due to arrive in China. This will be its first flight to China and Asia since entering service in July. The aircraft, with a dark-blue underside and red-and-gold stripes, stopped in Alaska for refuelling on Monday and landed in Manila on Tuesday.

The aircraft, estimated to be worth $400 million, has sparked controversy over the legality and ethics of such a gift and possible foreign influence. The use of an aircraft supplied by a foreign state has also raised concerns about the protection of communications and security systems. New VC-25B presidential aircraft are delayed because modification work is continuing.

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