Huawei has unveiled Luterra S2, a comprehensive system for energy storage and management in residential buildings. It combines a hybrid inverter, modular batteries and an artificial intelligence-based energy management system. Single-phase versions of the device have an output power of 3 to 10 kW, while three-phase versions deliver up to 20 kW, Electrek reports.

Modular configuration

The basic Luterra S2 configuration provides 5 kWh of energy storage and an output power of 3 kW. The system can be expanded using lithium iron phosphate battery modules with a capacity of 7 kWh.

According to the publication, several interconnected systems can provide up to 336 kWh of total storage capacity. If three 20 kW units are installed in parallel, their total output power can reach 60 kW.

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Silicon carbide architecture

Huawei said that Luterra S2 became the first system of its type with the company's proprietary fully silicon carbide architecture. The company claims that this solution should improve efficiency and power density, as well as simplify the installation and commissioning of the equipment.

The system is equipped with passive cooling without external fans. Huawei states a noise level of less than 29 dB, an operating temperature range from −25 °C to about 60 °C, IP66 enclosure protection and C5-M-class corrosion protection.

Steve Zhang, President of Huawei Distributed PV & BESS Business, said the company sought to make the new system smaller, lighter, quieter, safer and more powerful by combining silicon carbide architecture, AI-based management and safety features.

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