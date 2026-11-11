NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has for the first time shown in visible light details of the dark dust structure known as the “Cat’s Tail” in the young planetary system Beta Pictoris, located about 63 light-years from Earth. As ScienceDaily reports, astronomers suggest that this accumulation may have formed after a collision between large bodies comparable in size to Pluto.

The “Cat’s Tail” is part of a large disk of dust and debris around Beta Pictoris. It had previously been observed only with the infrared James Webb telescope, while at shorter wavelengths the structure remained almost imperceptible. The new study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, combined Hubble data with observations collected over more than 14 years.

Dark and porous dust

According to researchers’ estimates, the structure may extend for about 1,000 astronomical units, equivalent to roughly 93 billion miles. It likely consists mainly of heat-resistant carbon-based organic material that absorbs visible light well and therefore appears very dark.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Observations also indicate that the dust particles are about one micrometer in size and extremely porous. The authors consider a scenario in which the collision may have been so energetic that the carbon material vaporized and, after cooling, condensed again into light porous grains. At the same time, the mechanism behind the formation of such dust has not been definitively established.

A different shape and disk warping

Combining Hubble and James Webb data made it possible to refine the spatial shape of the “Cat’s Tail.” It was previously assumed that it extended far behind the star relative to Earth, but modeling indicates that the structure may lie mainly in the plane of the sky and extend sideways.

In addition, Hubble detected a warp in the broad dust halo of the Beta Pictoris system. Scientists link it to the gravitational influence of the gas giant Beta Pic b, whose mass is estimated to be about ten times that of Jupiter. Researchers believe that such systems help study the collisions and gravitational processes that occurred during planet formation.

Read us on