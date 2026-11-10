Startup Humble Robotics has raised $51 million in a Series A funding round to move its autonomous electric cargo platform, Humble Hauler, from a prototype to pre-production. The company’s total funding has exceeded $75 million, Electrek reports.

Funding for testing and production

The round was led by investment firm Obvious Ventures. Existing investors Eclipse and Energy Impact Partners also participated. Humble Robotics plans to use the funds for pilot projects with customers, system testing and validation, as well as early-stage production.

Humble Robotics founder and CEO Eyal Cohen said his team spent years proving that a truck can move without a driver. According to him, the more difficult task is creating a solution that freight operators can rely on every day.

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A platform without a cab

Humble Hauler is an electric platform for container cargo that has no driver, cab, or traditional truck. The company reimagined a container chassis as an independent vehicle rather than attempting to automate a conventional truck. The developers expect that the absence of a cab and truck will reduce the platform’s weight and improve the efficiency of container transportation.

The platform is designed to operate between loading docks. For 360-degree visibility, it uses cameras, lidar, and radar, as well as vision-language-action models intended to help the system respond to new scenarios. Humble Robotics previously raised $24 million and, according to its own data, built the first Humble Hauler prototype in less than six months.

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