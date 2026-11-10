Fanomenon Co. has been officially registered in South Korea. It was jointly created by Hybe, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment to hold the state K-pop festival Fanomenon in December 2027. As reported by the Korea Herald, an entry on the company’s registration was made on October 26, according to the corporate register.

Capital and management

Fanomenon Co.’s paid-in capital amounts to 4 billion won, or about $3 million. It consists of 800,000 common shares with a par value of 5,000 won each. The company’s charter allows it to issue up to 5 million shares, enabling it to raise up to 25 billion won in capital.

Park Yoon Seo, who was born in 1993 and previously worked at Hybe and JYP Entertainment, will serve as the CEO and sole inside director of the newly established company. Each of the four agencies delegated one non-executive director to the board. The management structure also includes an auditor.

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Festival and name rights

Fanomenon is scheduled for December 2–12, 2027. Events are to take place at Seoul Arena in Seoul’s Chang-dong district and Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. The program will combine K-pop concerts, an award for fandoms and corporate exhibitions.

Fanomenon Co.’s business scope is not limited to organizing the festival. The company will be able to manage and acquire rights to concert venues, sell and broker ticket sales, produce and distribute food, clothing and souvenir products, invest in the cultural and entertainment industries, and license intellectual property.

The company’s launch came after a dispute over the Fanomenon trademark, which JYP applied for independently. According to the publication, a revised contract submitted to the National Assembly on October 23 allegedly provides for the trademark rights to be split equally between the Ministry of Culture and the joint venture.

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