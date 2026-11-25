In the United States, Hyundai has unveiled the fifth-generation Tucson for the 2027 model year, including the new XRT Pro hybrid version with an off-road package. As Motor1 reports, the gasoline crossover is expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of 2027, while the hybrid will arrive at the beginning of the second quarter.

Larger body and new interior

The new Tucson is 185 inches long and 75 inches wide, which is 2.3 and 1.6 inches more, respectively, than the previous model. The crossover’s height without roof rails is 66.3 inches. The rear doors now open to 83 degrees instead of 73, while the transmission selector has been moved to the steering column, freeing up space on the center console.

The Pleos Connect multimedia system runs on Android Automotive OS. The Tucson will be offered with a 12.9- or 17-inch central display paired with a 9.9-inch digital instrument cluster. The system also supports over-the-air software updates and the Gleo AI voice assistant.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

XRT Pro hybrid for off-road driving

The base Tucson will receive a 1.6-liter turbo engine producing 184 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The hybrid combines this engine with an electric motor, producing a total of 233 hp and 280 lb-ft, with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Hybrid XRT Pro version will feature all-wheel drive, 18-inch all-terrain tires, front tow hooks, and the X-Trek+ system for driving in low-traction conditions. Its ground clearance will reach 8.3 inches. Hybrid Tucsons will also feature Stay Mode, which allows the climate control system and audio system to be powered and devices to be charged from the hybrid battery for up to 30 minutes with the engine off. Hyundai has not yet announced pricing for the new model.

Read us on