At the Los Angeles Auto Show in the United States, Hyundai unveiled the eighth generation of the compact Elantra sedan. The gasoline-powered 2027 model will go on sale in the United States ahead of the 2028 model-year Elantra Hybrid, Motor1 reports.

The new sedan features an Art of Steel design with wider fenders, a longer hood, and more pronounced three-box proportions. The Elantra's length has increased by 3.4 inches to 188.8 inches, while its wheelbase has grown by 1.2 inches to 108.3 inches. According to Hyundai, this is intended to increase space for second-row passengers. The car's drag coefficient is 0.26.

Gasoline and hybrid versions

The base 2027 Elantra will be equipped with a 2.0-liter Smartstream four-cylinder engine operating on the Atkinson cycle. Hyundai estimates its output at 147 hp and torque at 132 lb-ft. The front-wheel-drive sedan will receive an Intelligent Variable Transmission with Shiftronic functionality. For versions with 16-inch wheels, the company claims a target combined fuel-economy rating of up to 35 mpg.

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The hybrid Elantra will retain its 1.6-liter four-cylinder powertrain, but total output is expected to rise from 139 to 155 hp. Electric motor output has been increased from 32 to 45 kW, while high-voltage battery capacity has risen from 1.32 to 1.49 kWh. The hybrid will receive a six-speed dual-clutch transmission, independent multi-link rear suspension, and a claimed target combined fuel-economy rating of up to 53 mpg.

12.9-inch screen and voice assistant

The interior will feature the Pleos Connect multimedia platform based on Android Automotive OS, with a standard 12.9-inch Full HD touchscreen. The system will support wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluelink services, SiriusXM, Wi-Fi, and over-the-air software updates.

The Elantra will also receive the Gleo AI voice assistant, which, according to Hyundai, will understand natural-language commands, support contextual dialogues, and handle multiple requests simultaneously. Physical buttons and controls will remain for the audio system and climate control. Hyundai has not yet announced prices, final EPA fuel-economy figures, or exact sales launch dates.

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