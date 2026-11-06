Hyundai is recalling 37,901 vehicles due to a software error in the airbag control unit. The campaign covers 29,058 Kona Electric EVs from model years 2019–2023 and 8,843 Veloster N vehicles from model years 2019–2022, Electrek reports.

Error in the control unit

According to documents submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the problem is related to the software of the airbag control unit (ACU). Under certain conditions while driving, the airbag system malfunction indicator may illuminate, and the system itself may deactivate. This could result in an airbag failing to deploy in a crash.

Data in the ACU memory may become corrupted if the system reboots or a power interruption occurs while data are being written to memory. In this case, the malfunction indicator warns the driver about the problem.

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Known cases and update

As of October 22, 2026, Hyundai was aware of 331 potential incidents related to this defect. According to the company, none of them resulted in a crash, fire, or injuries.

Owners will be able to update the ACU software free of charge at a dealership. Hyundai expects to begin sending notifications to owners on January 1, 2027. Hyundai's recall campaign number is 311, and the regulator's campaign number is 26V728.

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