Hyundai will update its US electric vehicle lineup for the 2027 model year: the company will discontinue the standard IONIQ 6 and add the high-performance IONIQ 6 N. Electrek reports on the lineup changes.

New IONIQ 6 N

The IONIQ 6 N will become Hyundai's second sporty electric vehicle after the IONIQ 5 N. The model is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain producing a combined 641 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. According to Hyundai, the EV accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, while the IONIQ 5 N does so in 3.25 seconds.

The vehicle will have an 84 kWh battery with a range of up to 245 miles on a single charge. Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, charging from 10% to 80% at a 350 kW DC fast-charging station is expected to take about 18 minutes. A NACS port and a CCS adapter will be included as standard.

The IONIQ 6 N will also receive N e-Shift and N Active Sound+ systems, which simulate the sounds and feel of a traditional gasoline-powered sports car with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

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Changes for the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 9

The 2027 model-year IONIQ 5 will largely retain its current configuration. Roof rails will become available starting with the SEL trim, whereas they were previously offered only on the XRT and Limited versions. Hyundai HomeLink will be exclusive to the Limited trim, while the cargo cover will be sold only as an accessory. Gravity Gold Matte and Sage Silver Matte colors will also be discontinued for the model.

The starting price of the standard-range IONIQ 5 SE will be $35,250. The long-range SE RWD version will start at $37,750 and, according to EPA estimates, will be able to travel up to 318 miles.

The three-row IONIQ 9 will receive a new Calligraphy Black Ink trim, while Calligraphy Design will no longer be offered. The Calligraphy and Calligraphy Black Ink versions will have Virtual Gear Shift and heated third-row seats. All trims will be equipped with an emergency light in the tailgate. Hyundai has not yet announced prices for the 2027 model-year IONIQ 9.

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