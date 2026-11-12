Researchers at the University of Wisconsin–Madison and Princeton University modeled a scenario in which a 1-megaton nuclear explosion at an altitude of 500 kilometers above the South Atlantic could disable nearly all satellites in low Earth orbit. ScienceAlert reports.

Modeling results

The calculations included 13,300 active satellites in low orbit as of January. According to the model, 25% of spacecraft would become inoperable one day after the detonation, 78% after three days, and 98% after a week. On the 15th day, this figure would reach 99.4%.

Even under a scenario with enhanced radiation shielding for satellites, the model predicts that 99.3% of all spacecraft would lose functionality within 30 days. If a much smaller, 100-kiloton charge were used, the authors estimate that disabling 99% of satellites would take about a year.

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Radiation belt and debris

The area of the South Atlantic Anomaly, where Earth’s magnetic field is weaker, was selected as the location for the scenario. According to the authors of the preprint, radioactive particles after the explosion could be captured by the magnetic field and create an artificial radiation belt. Satellites would repeatedly pass through this zone while orbiting, receiving additional radiation exposure.

The researchers also assessed the risk of collisions after spacecraft lose control. According to their model, about 20 collisions could occur during the first two years, and approximately 3,900 new pieces of space debris would appear in orbit over ten years. The work has not yet undergone peer review and is available as a preprint on arXiv.

The authors recalled the 1962 Starfish Prime test: the United States detonated a 1.4-megaton charge at an altitude of 400 kilometers above the Pacific Ocean. The consequences of the explosion then damaged several satellites.

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