Jamaica’s women’s national team defeated Costa Rica 3-0 in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Mansfield, Texas, USA, and secured a place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. It will be the Jamaican team’s third consecutive appearance at the global tournament, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Jamaica score three goals

Jamaica opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Jody Brown scored from close range after a pass from Calissa van Zanten. In the 59th minute, van Zanten doubled her national team’s lead by finishing a team move. Captain Khadija Shaw provided the assist in what was her 50th match for the national team.

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Six minutes later, Manchester City forward Shaw set the final score by scoring from a free kick. The ball deflected off the Costa Rican wall and went into the net.

Next match

Jamaica previously played at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. The team’s best result was reaching the round of 16 in 2023. The four winners of the CONCACAF Championship quarter-finals qualify directly for the World Cup, while the losing teams will play on Wednesday for a chance to reach the intercontinental play-offs. In the semi-finals, Jamaica will play the winner of the match between reigning champions the United States and El Salvador.

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