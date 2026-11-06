Poland national team head coach Jan Urban is to announce the squad for the November matches against Romania and Sweden on 6 November at 11:00. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Matches in Bucharest and Warsaw

The Poland team’s training camp will begin on Monday, 9 November. On 14 November, Poland will play Romania in Bucharest, and on 17 November, they will host Sweden at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw.

Standings

The Poland national team has played four matches in this year’s Nations League. The team has recorded one win, one draw and two defeats.

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According to Interia Sport, Poland have not yet mathematically secured their place in Division B. The outlet considers Romania the weakest team in Group 4, while noting that Poland will find it difficult to overtake Bosnia in the fight for promotion.

Interia Sport also writes that the results of the two November matches could affect not only the team’s position in Division B, but also Urban’s future as head coach.

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