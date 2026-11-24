Russian company Yandex has removed all references to anonymity from the license agreement for Yandex Browser. The changes were made to the October 2026 version of the document, Meduza reports.

Processing of personal data

Since the launch of Yandex Browser in 2013, the agreement had contained a provision stating that the browser collected information without linking it to a specific user. The new version of the document does not mention anonymity. Instead, it refers to the processing of personal data, including IP addresses, cookies, browser identifiers, and information about user activity.

Previously, users could opt out of Yandex using their data by disabling the relevant functions. This provision is absent from the new version of the agreement. For users of the voice call function, the company has also introduced a requirement to ensure the legality of transferring third-party data.

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Geolocation data

As The Insider reported, the agreement also removed a provision on the anonymous transfer of data about users’ locations. It was replaced with a clause allowing the company to collect and process geolocation data if this is permitted by the user or the operating system settings.

Yandex described the changes as technical and stated that the company continues to process the same volume of data for the same purposes.

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