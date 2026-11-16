In October, Japan scrambled fighter jets 94 times in response to the activity of Chinese military aircraft. This is the highest monthly figure in nearly five years: the last time a higher number of such scrambles — 104 — was recorded was in November 2021. Preliminary data from Japan’s Joint Staff were reported by the South China Morning Post.

Compared with October of the previous year, when 25 such scrambles were recorded, the figure nearly quadrupled. In September, it stood at 70. Overall, in October Japanese fighter jets were scrambled 135 times in response to aircraft from all countries: 40 times because of Russian aircraft, while one more case was classified as “other.”

Activity near the southwestern islands

The regional air defense command in southwestern Japan carried out 73 of the 135 scrambles. A year earlier, there were 22 such responses in this area, while in September there were 42. These statistics reflect the actions of Japanese forces in response to flights, rather than the number of Chinese aircraft, drones, or their individual sorties.

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Chinese reconnaissance aircraft and drones repeatedly flew through passages between Okinawa and neighboring islands toward the Pacific Ocean. Japan also reported flights by Chinese Y-9 aircraft and BZK-005, WZ-7, and TB-001 drones near its southwestern islands. Part of this activity occurred during the Japan-US Keen Sword 27 exercises, which lasted from October 19 to 29.

Aircraft carrier Liaoning operations

On October 14, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning conducted flight operations about 250 kilometers south of Ishigaki Island. Japanese fighter jets were scrambled in response to aircraft taking off from the carrier. The published data do not specify how many of the 94 scrambles involving Chinese aviation were specifically connected to the Liaoning.

From April to October, Japan scrambled fighter jets 379 times in response to Chinese aircraft, about 70% more than the 223 during the same period a year earlier. Beijing called the deployment of the Liaoning in the western Pacific planned exercises to improve the combat capabilities of the carrier group and stated that these actions were not directed against any specific country.

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