Japan and Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement under which Tokyo may purchase up to 8 million barrels of Saudi crude oil for its national oil reserve. The deal also provides for replenishing Japan’s depleted crude oil stocks and expanding Saudi Arabia’s oil storage capacity in the country.

Purchase terms

Under the agreement, the purchase will depend on favorable market conditions. This was reported by The Japan Times, citing a joint statement by the parties released by the Saudi Press Agency on Friday. The statement noted that the purchase concerns replenishing Japan’s national oil reserve.

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Context of the agreement

The publication views the agreement as evidence of steps by major oil producers and consumers to strengthen energy security. According to The Japan Times, this comes after the war between the United States and Iran, which the publication describes as the cause of the largest oil supply disruption in history.

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