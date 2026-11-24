Japan will pay its full contribution to the International Criminal Court for 2027 by the end of 2026. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this on November 24 after meeting with the court’s president, Tomoko Akane, in Tokyo.

Early contribution

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Takaichi informed Akane of the decision during a meeting at her office. The ICC asked Japan, its largest contributor, to transfer the funds earlier because of U.S. sanctions.

Japan provides about 15% of the funds needed to cover the court’s budget. It is followed in terms of contribution volume by Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea and Canada.

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Funding before sanctions

The early payment will give the ICC access to funding before U.S. sanctions fully take effect in April 2027. The United States, Japan’s key security partner, seeks to dismantle the court through sanctions and calls for its members to leave the organization.

According to analysts, Japan’s decision may prompt other major contributors to make early payments as well. This could create a substantial financial reserve for the court before the sanctions take effect.

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