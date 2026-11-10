In Japan, the Children and Families Agency has prepared a draft of government guidelines on creating an appropriate environment for children’s use of the internet and social media. The document provides that parents and other guardians will be advised to limit young children’s access to social media and other online content.

Six age groups

The draft divides children under the age of 18 into six age groups, as their interaction with social media and the online environment changes with age. For children from birth to two years old, direct contact with other people should be the priority. Parents are advised to assess the purpose and necessity of a child’s use of digital services, select content themselves, and prevent excessive time spent using digital services.

As The Japan Times reports, for children aged six to nine, who are beginning to use devices for learning, the draft proposes creating a safe online environment and giving them more opportunities to think independently and make choices.

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Teenagers’ privacy and the role of schools

Regarding teenagers aged 13 to 15, the draft states that parents should respect their independence and privacy rather than attempt to fully control their online activity. At this age, children interact more actively on social media.

Schools should help students develop their own judgment so that they can use social media appropriately. Digital service providers are also expected to create child-friendly mechanisms through which children can seek advice or report a problem. Specific measures for the final guidelines are planned to be discussed at meetings of experts and other venues.

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