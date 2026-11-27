The Japanese government plans to prepare a comprehensive strategy by the end of the year aimed at preserving economic growth amid a declining population. The document is to include measures to reverse the demographic trend, sustain economic and social activity, create a social security system for all generations, and develop sustainable local communities, The Japan Times reports.

Four areas of the strategy

A council of government ministers and an expert group were established in October to develop the strategy, with their work led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The expert group, chaired by former Internal Affairs Minister Hiroya Masuda, includes 14 people, including academics and company executives.

The council of ministers is to prepare a draft document based on the experts’ discussions. Both bodies must also determine the overall set of necessary measures and a mechanism for implementing the strategy. Several demographic scenarios are planned for consideration, depending on birth-rate projections and varying levels of inflows of foreign workers.

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Artificial intelligence and labor shortages

The government identifies preserving economic potential and social security services amid a shrinking workforce as one of the key challenges. Possible tools include increasing productivity through the use of artificial intelligence.

Japan’s population began to decline after peaking at 128.08 million people in 2008. In 2025, the total fertility rate — the average expected number of children born to one woman over her lifetime — fell to a record low of 1.14. According to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research, the decline is occurring about 15 years faster than earlier forecasts predicted. Takaichi stated that population decline is a silent crisis that weakens Japan’s national strength.

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