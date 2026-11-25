Japan aims to become a global power in artificial intelligence, ranking behind only the United States and China. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Kyodo News, which quoted a source familiar with the contents of a draft of key provisions of the economic security policy.

AI autonomy

The draft is planned to be included in three key security policy documents. It envisages Japan playing a leading role in the Indo-Pacific region amid intensifying competition in artificial intelligence development.

The document calls for creating AI autonomy in order not to depend on other countries. It also proposes a mechanism to protect sensitive personal data following a series of data protection breaches linked to unauthorized access.

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Investment and critical sectors

Japan intends to strengthen its domestic capabilities in AI development and production, as well as expand cooperation with like-minded countries. This is expected to reduce dependence on individual states or companies.

The government plans targeted investments in areas where the country can gain a competitive advantage. These include foundation models for “physical AI,” which enables machines to act in the real world.

Taking into account the lessons of the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine, Tokyo also plans to deepen cooperation between the state and businesses. In particular, joint scenario simulation exercises are envisaged to assess risks in critical sectors, including food and energy, including electric power.

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