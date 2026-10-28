Japan may ease rules for child bicycle seats — The Japan Times

In Japan, the Safe Driving Center held the first meeting of an expert group considering the possibility of easing restrictions on the age, height and weight of children who may be transported in special seats on bicycles. Currently, such seats are generally permitted only for children who have not yet started elementary school, The Japan Times reports.

Testing safe weight limits

Experts are to conduct tests to determine how a child’s weight affects bicycle handling and safety. In particular, they will assess the bicycle’s stability while moving and the risk of tipping over during turns. They also plan to test loads exceeding current recommendations.

The group plans to prepare a report by the end of March next year. After that, Japan’s National Police Agency will consider revising the current rules, formulate updated requirements and notify prefectural police headquarters of them.

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Current restrictions

The group includes university professors specializing in transportation engineering and data analysis, as well as representatives of the Japan Bicycle Promotion Institute. Japan’s National Police Agency and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department will also take part in the discussions.

SG safety certification labeling recommends using child bicycle seats for children up to 120 centimeters tall and weighing up to 24 kilograms. Japanese law generally prohibits riding a bicycle with two people, but prefectural public safety commissions allow the transportation of up to two preschool-aged children if appropriate seats are installed.

For years, parents have called for the restrictions to be eased, citing the need to transport children by bicycle after they start school as well, including for trips to school or medical appointments. These calls intensified after an on-the-spot fine system for violations of bicycle rules was introduced in April, providing for a fine for illegal two-person riding.

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