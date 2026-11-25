In Japan, the dispute over the size of five-year defense spending is approaching a decisive stage. By the end of the year, the country is to revise three key security documents, within which the plan’s parameters will be determined.

Disagreements over the amount

Supporters of fiscal stability propose allocating between 50 trillion and 60 trillion yen over five years. At the same time, advocates of increased defense spending insist that at least 70 trillion yen is needed.

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Defense Ministry proposal

As The Japan Times reports, the final amount could affect the pace of Japan’s buildup of defense capabilities and its relations with the United States.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense has lobbied for increasing spending to 80 trillion yen over the next five years. Such an amount would be nearly twice the five-year plan of 43 trillion yen announced in 2022.

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