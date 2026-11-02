In Japan, 736 people and 25 organizations will receive Medals of Honor this autumn. Among those honored is 55-year-old astronomer Mareki Honma, a professor at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, who took part in the project to create the first image of a black hole.

Recognition for scientific achievements

Honma will receive the Medal with Purple Ribbon, awarded for outstanding achievements in science, sports, or the arts. He led the Japanese team in the international Event Horizon Telescope research project. As part of the project, radio telescopes in different parts of the world were combined to photograph a black hole, The Japan Times reports.

Other recipients

Contemporary artist Yoshitomo Nara, known for his depictions of big-eyed girls and works featuring dogs, will also receive the Medal with Purple Ribbon. The government recognized his contribution to the development of contemporary Japanese art.

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The list of recipients of this medal also includes Yuko Kitagawa, vice president of Keio University and a surgery specialist, as well as Takao Someya, a professor of electronic engineering at the University of Tokyo. The Medal with Blue Ribbon for contributions to the development of industry and social welfare will be awarded, among others, to Naoki Iimori, head of sake producer Fukuchiyo Shuzo.

Of the 736 award recipients, 160 are women. Thirteen people, including one woman, are set to receive the Medal with Purple Ribbon, while 443 people, including 132 women, will receive the Medal with Blue Ribbon.

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