Japan’s Ministry of Defense on November 27 published new rules for the use of artificial intelligence by the Self-Defense Forces. The document sets out five basic principles, including preserving human authority to make decisions and bear responsibility, The Japan Times reports.

Five principles for AI use

In the Defense AI Vision document, the Ministry of Defense stated its intention to move from individual applied solutions to a stage at which AI will transform the way defense capabilities are used. The new guidelines build on the basic policy for promoting artificial intelligence that the ministry published in 2024.

In addition to human control over decisions, the rules provide for compliance with international and domestic law, as well as ensuring the safety, reliability, transparency and accountability of systems. The ministry also stressed the need to avoid excessive dependence on specific technologies, products or companies and to begin AI implementation by identifying operational needs and challenges.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data processing and joint operations

The ministry said it does not intend to develop fully autonomous lethal weapons that operate outside human control. AI is planned to be used for more efficient analysis of radar data, satellite and aerial imagery, as well as signals intelligence data.

The guidelines also provide for the use of physical AI to carry out missions without putting personnel at risk. In cooperation with allies and like-minded countries, Japan will seek to create conditions in which information and analytics obtained from various systems and with the help of AI can be mutually understood and used in joint missions. At the same time, the country must retain independent command-and-control structures and control over sensitive data.

Read us on