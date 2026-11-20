In Japan, the JAXA space agency will begin gradually transferring H3 launch vehicle operations to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI). The transfer will start with the next launch, Science Minister Yoshihiro Seki said, The Japan Times reports.

The H3-22 configuration will be first

The transfer of operations will begin with the H3-22 configuration, equipped with two LE-9 liquid engines and two SRB-3 solid rocket boosters. This is one of the three H3 rocket configurations and the one with the best launch record: five of seven launches have been successful.

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JAXA will launch new components

H3 is a two-stage liquid-fuel launch vehicle jointly developed by JAXA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Its first vehicle failed in 2023, as did rocket No. 8 in December last year. Since then, H3 has completed three successful launches in a row, which, according to the source, indicates a sufficient level of technical maturity of the system.

JAXA will continue to conduct launch operations when new components, including an improved version of the LE-9 engine, are introduced into practical use. The transfer of such operations to MHI will take place after the technical reliability of these solutions is confirmed.

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