Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to send local governments guidance under which deputy leaders will be able to decide on the resignation of prefectural governors or mayors who are unable to express their will due to illness or other reasons. This was reported by The Japan Times, citing ministry sources.

Decision based on a medical opinion

The ministry is expected to send the relevant guidance to local governments soon. A resignation is expected to be possible if a deputy leader makes a decision based on an opinion from an independent doctor. Such an opinion must certify that the official is unlikely to regain consciousness due to illness or injury.

The deputy will also have to notify the local assembly of the decision. Internal Affairs Minister Hisayuki Fujii is expected to explain the interpretation of the Local Autonomy Act this week.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The case in Akita prompted the initiative

The initiative emerged after a situation in the town of Hachirogata in Akita Prefecture. In May, the local assembly was forced to pass a no-confidence motion against then-mayor Kikuo Hatakeyama, who lost consciousness while in office, in order to enable his resignation.

The current Local Autonomy Act does not provide a mechanism under which a prefectural or municipal leader who is unable to communicate their decision could leave office, apart from a no-confidence vote by the local assembly or a residents’ petition to recall the official. Afterward, Hachirogata and the National Governors’ Association asked the ministry to create a new mechanism that would allow resignation based on a request from family members or a medical opinion.

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