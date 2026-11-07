Japan’s Ministry of Defense plans to transform the 15th Brigade of the Ground Self-Defense Force, stationed in Naha, Okinawa, into a division during this fiscal year. The plan is being prepared amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, Taipei Times reports. The publication cites the Yomiuri Shimbun, which quotes government sources.

Armored vehicles in Naha

As part of the expansion, Japan plans for the first time to permanently deploy Type 16 Maneuver Combat Vehicles and new modular armored vehicles, AMVs, at the Naha garrison. The Type 16 has eight wheels, is equipped with a 105mm gun and can reach speeds of about 100 km/h.

Compared with tracked tanks, these vehicles are more mobile on roads and better suited for air transport. Japan considers them one of the main elements of the defense of its southwestern islands. In 2022, Type 16 vehicles from other units were delivered to Yonaguni Island, located about 110 km from Taiwan, for testing during joint Japanese-US exercises.

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The new AMVs are planned to be deployed on Okinawa’s main island and the Sakishima Islands. Some of these vehicles have already arrived at the Naha garrison. According to sources, the AMVs are intended to strengthen the protection of service members and personnel transport capabilities.

Personnel strength and command

After the brigade is transformed into a division, the number of Japan’s Ground Self-Defense Force personnel in Okinawa is expected to increase from about 2,300 to 3,900 troops. The number of infantry regiments is planned to increase from one to two.

The defense ministry is also restructuring its command system. The Western Army, responsible for Okinawa’s defense, plans to place the Miyako Security Forces, stationed on Miyakojima, and the Yaeyama Security Forces on Ishigaki under the command of the restructured 15th Division. Both units are currently directly subordinate to the Western Army. A new reconnaissance and combat unit equipped with Type 16 vehicles is also to be established at the Naha garrison for rapid response and frontline reconnaissance.

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