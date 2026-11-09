Japan plans to develop an artificial intelligence-based app for learning Japanese that will allow young anime and manga fans abroad to hold dialogues with popular characters. The Japan Foundation is expected to carry out the development at the request of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the budget for the next fiscal year is approved, The Japan Times reports.

Launch expected by fiscal year 2028

The app is planned to be completed by fiscal year 2028. Its main audience is expected to be young people outside Japan who are interested in anime and manga. AI is intended to enable users to practice Japanese through dialogues with characters from popular anime and manga.

In previous apps and websites, the Japan Foundation used original characters because of copyright-related restrictions. For the new project, the organization intends to negotiate with rights holders to obtain permission to use well-known characters. This will also be the first use of artificial intelligence in the foundation’s language services.

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Anime as a tool of cultural diplomacy

Japan seeks to strengthen cultural diplomacy by turning international interest in its cultural products into a broader circle of supporters of the country. Particular attention is being paid to countries in Africa, Central America and South America, where Japan has weaker positions than in other markets.

According to a 2024 survey by the Japan Foundation, 61.3% of students at Japanese-language educational institutions abroad cited interest in anime, manga, J-pop and Japanese fashion as motivation for learning Japanese. The number of people studying Japanese outside the country reached a record 4 million, up 5.4% from the previous 2021 survey.

Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested 1.83 billion yen, or $11.6 million, for fiscal year 2027 to support the spread of Japanese content abroad. The ministry hopes the new app will expand access to language education in regions lacking schools and qualified teachers and become a relatively inexpensive alternative to opening new educational centers.

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