The Japanese government plans to create a network in Asia for sharing information on natural disasters and experience accumulated in Southeast Asia. The initiative is intended to encourage countries in the region to introduce early warning systems that analyze meteorological data and send alerts before a natural disaster occurs, The Japan Times reports, citing government sources.

Announcement at COP31

Japanese authorities plan to present the initiative during the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP31, which is being held in Turkey. Through the new network, the government wants to disseminate knowledge and examples of the use of early warning systems from six countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Satellites, radars and warnings

Such systems analyze data collected by satellites and radars to warn people who may be harmed by natural disasters. In Japan, similar services include the government heatstroke warning system and the Kikikuru service, which displays landslide and flood risks on a map.

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In 2023, Japan launched a public-private project to promote services based on early warning systems in the Asia-Pacific region. As part of it, market needs and the feasibility of introducing such services in ASEAN states were studied, while companies seeking to develop relevant businesses in those countries were supported.

In Thailand, in particular, where sudden floods caused by abrupt weather changes are a major problem, the Japanese company Weathernews provides forecasts and warnings of sudden localized heavy rain. The Japanese government expects that the network will help spread early warning systems in Asia and reduce losses and damage related to climate change.

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