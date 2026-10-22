Japan’s National Police Agency plans to gradually introduce cashless payment of fines for minor traffic violations nationwide from July 2027. Cyclists who have been issued a fine will also be able to use the new method. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Payment via QR code

Violation notices, known as “blue tickets,” are planned to be supplemented with QR codes. After scanning the code with a smartphone or another device, the offender will be directed to a payment website.

On the website, users will need to enter the details written manually on the notice, including the amount of the fine, select a payment method, and complete the transaction. Payment confirmation will be sent by email or another method.

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Fee and current procedure

Expected available options include payment apps, payments through convenience store services, and online banking. A fee of several hundred yen will be charged for a cashless transaction.

The option to pay a fine in person at a bank or post office will remain. This method does not involve a fee, but is currently available only during institutions’ business hours.

Since June 2021, the agency has been conducting a pilot program in Akita and Shimane prefectures, where fines can be paid by bank transfer through online banking or ATMs. Last year, the usage rate of this payment method was 14.6%. In fiscal year 2025, about 3.85 million traffic fine notices were issued in Japan, for a total amount of approximately 38 billion yen.

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