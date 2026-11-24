In November, the Japanese government downgraded its assessment of consumer spending for the first time since February 2024, saying its recovery appears to have stalled. Rising prices have negatively affected consumer sentiment, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Assessment of private consumption

In October, the Japanese government said consumer spending was showing signs of recovery. In its November report, it changed the wording: authorities indicated that the recovery in private consumption has likely stalled.

At the same time, the overall assessment of the economy remained unchanged. The government believes that Japan's economy is generally recovering moderately. Improved employment and income conditions are expected to support this recovery.

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Exports and industry

For the first time since June, authorities upgraded their assessment of exports, saying they are showing signs of recovery. The reason cited was increased shipments to the United States and the European Union. Previously, the government had pointed to signs that the recovery in exports had stalled.

The assessment of industrial production was also improved for the first time since September. The government said it is generally recovering, in particular due to the production of industrial machinery, including equipment for semiconductor manufacturing. The assessment of business capital investment remained unchanged: it continues to recover. Imports, according to the government, have not changed.

Risks to recovery

The Japanese government also maintained its warning about the impact of events in the Middle East on the economy. Among the risks to its outlook, it cited the consequences of the US and Israeli war against Iran, as well as instability in financial markets.

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