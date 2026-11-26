The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has unveiled a test model of a lunar rover that it plans to send to the Moon’s south pole to search for water. The demonstration was held at JAXA’s aerospace center in the Tokyo city of Chofu, The Japan Times reports.

Joint mission with India

The rover will be part of the joint Japanese-Indian Lunar Polar Exploration mission, or LUPEX. Its launch aboard Japan’s H3 rocket is planned for fiscal year 2028. The vehicle will have observation and drilling equipment, while India is developing a lander for the project.

The displayed model is built at one-fifth the scale of the planned vehicle. It was created to assess mobility across the lunar surface covered in fine dust, known as regolith, as well as to develop drilling technologies for searching for water beneath the Moon’s surface.

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Tests on a simulated surface

During the demonstration run, the rover moved slowly using tracked mechanisms mounted on four legs. It traversed rocks and a depression designed to simulate a lunar crater without difficulty.

LUPEX project manager Takeshi Hoshino said that using a rover for movement is an important next stage in lunar exploration after pinpoint landing missions. According to him, drilling technologies could also be useful for building a base on the Moon.

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