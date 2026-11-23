Japan plans to strengthen tax audits of crypto-asset transactions after the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau uncovered more than 3.9 billion yen, or $24.5 million, in undeclared income. CoinDesk reports.

Results of audits in Tokyo

According to NHK, cited by the publication, the bureau audited 91 crypto-asset users in the previous fiscal year and assessed around 1.2 billion yen, or $7.5 million, in additional taxes. Many of those audited had not filed tax returns at all.

According to an earlier bureau report, in the year through June 2025, on-site audits of individual crypto traders resulted in an average of 12.58 million yen in additional tax per case. This is nearly three times higher than the average figure for on-site income tax audits.

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Data from abroad

Starting in 2027, Japan is to receive annual data on cryptocurrency transactions from tax authorities in other participating countries. This will allow auditors to compare information from Japanese residents’ tax returns with data on asset purchases and sales on foreign platforms.

Tokyo tax inspectors already use transaction data to assess income and select individuals for audits. The bureau and local tax authorities plan to involve more specialists and introduce tools for analyzing digital transactions, while regional bureaus will share audit results.

Under the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework, Japanese crypto services must, by April 30, 2027, report transactions for 2026 involving clients who are tax residents of other participating jurisdictions. The reports will include information on clients’ tax residency and the value of purchases and sales of each asset.

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