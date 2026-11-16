Japan’s Ministry of Defense plans to publish new guidelines on the use of artificial intelligence in the defense sector by the end of November. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said this on Sunday in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, The Japan Times reports.

Updating the 2024 policy

To prepare the document, the ministry will update its basic AI policy formulated in July 2024. The new guidelines will be intended for ministry employees and personnel of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces.

Koizumi noted that only about two years have passed since the previous policy was formulated. At the same time, he said the ministry would not hesitate to revise it, as the field of artificial intelligence is changing rapidly.

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Three principles for AI use

The minister named three key principles of the future guidelines. The first stipulates that decisions and responsibility for the consequences of using AI must remain with humans.

The other principles concern the use of data to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities, as well as a balance between the rapid spread of artificial intelligence technologies and improving their safety. Koizumi said Japan would use AI and data to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities and wants to demonstrate a new direction in this area.

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