Japan has asked China for assurances that Chinese President Xi Jinping will greet Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18–19.

Tokyo’s expectations

Japanese officials expect that the Chinese leader will at least shake hands with Takaichi at the APEC leaders’ meeting. This is expected to be their first meeting since a dispute over Taiwan undermined bilateral relations.

As The Japan Times reports, the Japanese side asked Beijing to assure that Takaichi would be treated in the same way as other world leaders. People familiar with the matter, who were not authorized to publicly discuss the private contacts, told the publication this.

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Possible protest

According to the publication’s sources, Tokyo will protest if anything unusual concerning Takaichi is planned for the conference. Japan-China relations over the past year have fallen to one of their lowest points since the countries normalized relations in 1972.

When China last hosted APEC in 2014, Xi Jinping shook hands with then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe despite strained relations. At the same time, the groundwork for the subsequent easing of bilateral contacts had been laid several months before the summit.

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