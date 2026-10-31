Japan pushes to remove Myanmar from FATF blacklist — The Japan Times

Japan is seeking to have Myanmar removed from the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in order to make it easier to do business in the country. The Japan Times reports this, citing a senior Japanese government official and another person familiar with the matter.

Japan's proposal

The Japanese side wants FATF to lift the requirement for its members to apply enhanced scrutiny to financial transactions related to Myanmar. These checks are intended to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

If Myanmar is removed from the list, checks on transactions involving the country will be eased. This could facilitate business ties with it.

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Context on Myanmar

Myanmar's military seized power in a 2021 coup. The country also remains under scrutiny over scam centers and illegal financial transactions.

As noted in the report, Japan's initiative is another sign that some major powers are seeking to ease the international isolation of Myanmar's military government.

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