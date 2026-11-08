Japan has conducted comprehensive drills to respond to a simulated severe accident at the Tomari nuclear power plant, owned by Hokkaido Electric Power. The Hokkaido drills involve the prefectural government, relevant municipalities and Japan’s Cabinet Office. As The Japan Times reports, around 8,500 local residents are expected to take part.

Accident scenario

The three-day drills continue through Sunday. They include exercises directly at the Tomari nuclear power plant — for the first time in 10 years. Under the scenario, an earthquake off Hokkaido’s western coast causes equipment failures at the plant’s third reactor, rendering its cooling system inoperable.

On the second day of the drills, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi declared a nuclear emergency as part of the scenario. Some participants practiced transporting people who had supposedly been exposed to radiation, while others held a videoconference meeting on response measures.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Status of the third reactor

In 2025, Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority concluded that the third reactor at the Tomari nuclear power plant meets the country’s new safety standards. This is a necessary condition for its restart. At the same time, the regulator is still reviewing the construction plan, which covers the detailed design of reactor facilities, so the timing of the resumption of its operations remains uncertain.

In 2022, the Sapporo District Court partially upheld a lawsuit filed by local residents seeking to halt operations at the Tomari nuclear power plant and issued an injunction. The Sapporo High Court is due to announce its decision in the case in January next year.

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