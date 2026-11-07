Japan is considering the possibility of paying its contribution to the International Criminal Court for 2027 in advance amid US sanctions against the institution. The Japan Times reports this, citing government sources.

Risk of payment disruptions

In October, the administration of US President Donald Trump placed the ICC under a sanctions regime, imposing a 180-day moratorium. In August, Washington had already announced sanctions against the court’s president, Tomoko Akane.

If the sanctions are fully applied as early as April 2027, the court could be cut off from US dollar transactions. This could disrupt its operations, including the payment of staff salaries.

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A Japanese government official said that without action, the ICC could soon face a funding shortfall.

Japan’s contribution

Tokyo usually pays its annual contributions to the court after April, based on the budget for the new fiscal year. If the authorities approve an advance payment for 2027, the necessary funds could be included in the second supplementary budget for fiscal year 2026.

The ICC’s budget for 2026 amounts to about €196 million, or approximately ¥34.5 billion. This year, Japan contributed around ¥4.6 billion, the largest amount among individual countries. Tomoko Akane, a Japanese citizen, asked her country to make contributions earlier. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the government would consider possible financial measures while remaining in contact with Akane and other states.

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