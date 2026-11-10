The Japanese government and the ruling bloc led by the Liberal Democratic Party are discussing a revision of legislation on active cyber defense. The changes could allow the monitoring of communications between entities within the country in order to detect cyberattacks more effectively, The Japan Times reports.

Current restrictions

Current rules allow monitoring only of communications between foreign countries that pass through Japan, as well as data exchanges between Japan and other states. Representatives of the ruling party believe these powers are insufficient to prevent attacks.

Discussions on the amendments began after a series of personal data leaks. On Friday, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed participants in a government cybersecurity meeting to consider legislative changes alongside the preparation of an emergency response package.

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Active cyber defense mechanism

Japan's active cyber defense program provides for monitoring communications, penetrating attackers' systems to neutralize threats, and strengthening cooperation between the state and the private sector. The authorities plan to track activity in cyberspace before an attack is carried out. If signs of an attack are detected, police and Japan's Self-Defense Forces will be able to penetrate attackers' servers and neutralize threats.

Japan plans to begin monitoring communications by next autumn, after provisions on neutralization operations and public-private cooperation came into force last month. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said that the government would discuss strengthening information-gathering capabilities.

Secrecy of communications

Former Digital Transformation Minister Masaaki Taira said it should be discussed whether threats can be effectively addressed while leaving domestic communications outside monitoring. At the same time, some question whether such oversight complies with the constitutional guarantee of the secrecy of communications. The government and the ruling bloc plan to hold thorough consultations taking experts' opinions into account.

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