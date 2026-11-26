Japan is considering developing a new long-range anti-ship missile that could be launched from containerized launchers on various types of ships. This is stated in draft guidelines for the next five-year defense buildup program, the South China Morning Post reports, citing Kyodo News.

According to the publication, the Japanese government will examine whether box-shaped launchers resembling cargo containers can be used for the missile. They could potentially be placed on various types of naval vessels.

Containerized launchers

Yoshihiro Inaba, Naval News correspondent in Japan and an expert, noted that the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has long been interested in containerized missile systems. According to him, recent reports indicate that the initiative may be moving from research to the development of a weapons system.

Among the possible carriers of the new missile, Inaba named maritime patrol vessels, transport ships, and support vessels. In his view, in the event of a potential conflict with China, this could force the Chinese military to take into account that a significantly larger number of Japanese ships could be equipped with long-range missiles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The exact type of missile has not yet been determined. At the same time, in a notice dated August 12, Japan's defense procurement agency invited companies with experience in designing or manufacturing guided missiles to provide information and discuss technical options for a new naval anti-ship missile and a containerized launcher.

Satellite surveillance

The draft guidelines also provide for the creation of a satellite surveillance system in medium Earth orbit. It would continuously monitor large areas, detect and track hostile warships, and complement Japan's planned low Earth orbit satellite constellation.

In addition, the document proposes purchasing medium-sized uncrewed surface vessels for search-and-rescue operations and missile launches, as well as satellites to protect Japanese spacecraft from possible attacks by Chinese and Russian satellites. The government also seeks to support domestic production of defense equipment and review the structure and strength of the Ground Self-Defense Force due to difficulties recruiting military personnel and declining birth rates.

Read us on