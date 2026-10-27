Japan considers foreign agent registration — The Japan Times

Japan is considering requiring people who act on behalf of foreign governments to register as foreign agents. Such a provision could be included in new anti-espionage legislation, which would also provide for penalties for covert interference in policymaking and elections. The Japan Times reports.

The proposal was discussed on Monday at a meeting of an expert group on strengthening Japan's intelligence capabilities. After the initiative is finalized, the related bill could be submitted to parliament as early as during next year's session.

Who registration may apply to

Under the plan, people who promote the interests of a foreign state would have to register with the relevant authorities to make their activities transparent. The requirement could potentially apply to political consultants, think tank researchers and advertising agency employees.

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Japan's National Police Agency identified three types of harmful interference: attempts to influence policy through contacts with politicians or officials, disseminating information to influence public opinion or elections, and offering financial benefits to influence government decisions.

What violations may be punished

The government is considering penalties both for carrying out specified activities without registration and for malicious actions by registered agents. Possible violations being discussed include concealing one's identity during contacts with politicians or officials, as well as using threats to force people to cooperate.

Current Japanese laws cover, among other things, the acquisition of secret information, but leave a gap in countering covert foreign influence on policy, public sentiment and electoral processes. Further discussions are expected to determine the category of people subject to registration, the list of reportable activities and penalties for non-compliance. Systems operating in the United States, the United Kingdom and France are being considered as a guide. Participants in the meeting also called for clearly defining the scope of such persons so that the new rules do not hinder academic exchanges and media work.

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