Japan considers foreign agent registration — The Japan Times

The Japanese government is considering introducing a registration system for foreign agents as part of preparations for legislation to counter espionage. Individuals and organizations that gather information or conduct influence operations on behalf of foreign governments may be required to register in order to make such activities transparent, The Japan Times reports.

Who the registration may apply to

Japanese authorities plan to submit the relevant bill to parliament as early as next spring. An expert group was established to discuss strengthening intelligence capabilities, and it was presented with a specific plan for the registration system last week.

The government is studying the possibility of requiring prior registration from employees of consulting firms, think tanks and advertising agencies if they contact public officials, disseminate information capable of influencing elections to public office, or provide money or other benefits. Penalties may be introduced for those who fail to register despite such an obligation, as well as for registered persons who falsify identity information or resort to threats.

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Examples of influence operations

Japan's National Police Agency, which is leading the development of the mechanism, provided experts with examples of influence operations without naming specific countries. The agency said the examples were based on information obtained during investigations. According to police, in one case, a foreign agent attempted through intermediaries to provide benefits to members of parliament in order to secure the establishment of an educational institution in Japan. In another case, an agent spread propaganda in favor of their country.

Japan has already adopted laws to counter the theft of secret information by foreign entities, but it has no separate legislation concerning actions aimed at improperly influencing politics and public administration. There are concerns that agents of foreign states may lobby for their countries' interests without disclosing their identities and influence politicians, officials and citizens.

Concerns over freedom of speech

At the same time, the scope of the future rules remains unclear, including whether media employees and people acting on behalf of Japan's allies should register. Japanese citizens could also potentially fall into the category of foreign agents. In a written position published in February, the Japan Federation of Bar Associations warned that such a system could lead to human rights violations. Members of the expert group called for clearly defining the types of activities that would require registration so as not to hinder legitimate work and the expression of opinions.

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