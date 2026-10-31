The Japanese government is considering introducing a payment program linked to income levels for low-wage workers. The estimated amount of annual assistance could be around ¥5,000, The Japan Times reports.

How payments may be determined

According to materials released by the government, a fixed amount is expected to be provided to people who work and earn no more than ¥1.19 million per year. The payment is expected to gradually increase until annual income reaches ¥1.6 million. After income exceeds a certain level, the assistance will be gradually reduced.

The plan is set out in documents the government submitted to a meeting of the House of Representatives' Financial Affairs Committee, the lower house of Japan's parliament. The committee is considering bills to reduce the consumption tax on food products from 8% to 1% for two years, starting in April next year, as well as to introduce a new assistance program.

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Estimated program budget

The government plans to allocate a total of ¥600 billion per year for the payments, an amount equivalent to 1% of the consumption tax. By a simple calculation, this amounts to ¥5,000 per person. The government stated in the documents that it would consider this figure as a benchmark when determining assistance for low-income workers.

The government also estimated that the average payment could reach ¥30,000 if around 20 million people with annual incomes from ¥1 million to ¥3.5 million were eligible. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stressed that these figures are for reference only and that the government has not yet presented specific proposals.

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