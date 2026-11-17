In Japan, the government and ruling parties are considering tightening taxation on short-term apartment resales, which are seen as one of the factors driving up housing prices in Tokyo and other cities. The Japan Times reported this, citing sources.

Tax on sales within a year

Currently, the combined capital gains tax rate on apartment resales for individuals is about 40% for properties owned for no more than five years and about 20% for properties owned for more than five years.

For apartments sold within a year of purchase, authorities are considering introducing a 52% rate. For companies, in the event of such a short-term resale, it is proposed to levy an additional tax equivalent to 10% of capital gains.

Changes for newly built apartments

The government and the ruling bloc also plan to abolish a benefit that reduces the real estate acquisition tax from 4% to 3% for new apartments if the buyer resells the property within a year and does not live in it.

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Tighter rules are expected to curb speculative transactions. They are to be included in the tax reform package for fiscal year 2027.

Tokyo prices are rising

According to the Real Estate Economic Institute, the average price of new apartments put on sale in the Tokyo metropolitan area in the first half of fiscal year 2026 was ¥114.94 million. It exceeded the ¥100 million mark for the first time.

Prices in the secondary apartment market are also rising. At the same time, mortgage rates are increasing following rate hikes by the Bank of Japan, making home purchases increasingly difficult for ordinary households.

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